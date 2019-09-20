Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Adirondack Trust Co Boosted Holding; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Has Increased by $1.93 Million as Shares Declined

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $391.07. About 696,254 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 26,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 68,202 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 42,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 35,169 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 6.43 million shares or 5.16% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 11,147 shares. Bluestein R H Communications accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 98,983 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 633 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 2.5% or 210,068 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited reported 26,929 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Alberta Investment stated it has 2,900 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.21% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Seizert Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 370,900 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 0.6% or 18,412 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 23,438 shares to 239,490 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 252,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,084 shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

