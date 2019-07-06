Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Position; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Qv Investors Boosted Holding by $806,248

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 26,300 shares to 257,709 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,891 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,752 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.38M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 654 shares in its portfolio. 5,170 were accumulated by Sonata Cap Group Inc. Assets Investment Llc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Permit Llc owns 2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 117,667 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Commercial Bank holds 40,931 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantbot Lp holds 0.33% or 55,407 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kj Harrison And Prns has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation accumulated 3,042 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co holds 0.55% or 28,474 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Duncker Streett And Inc reported 2,573 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jcic Asset Management owns 8,719 shares. North Amer invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 10,088 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 245,972 shares stake. Hartline Investment Corp owns 0.46% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,909 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 48,519 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 6,460 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company invested in 1.34% or 100,386 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fit For Success: Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Encapsulated and Prepared for Launch – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SpaceX Sues the Government Over $2 Billion In Rocket Contracts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).