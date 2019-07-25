Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Stake by $435,000; Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Endo International Plc (ENDP) Stake by $323,560 as Share Value Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 21,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $368.81. About 668,113 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 40,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $3.095. About 2.90M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30 million on Thursday, February 7. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,149 shares to 172,043 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 650,084 shares to 6.98M shares, valued at $557.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (NYSE:WNS) by 22,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,979 shares, and cut its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR).

