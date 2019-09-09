Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Upped by Cypress Funds Llc; Blair William & Company Has Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $997,491; Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $381.53. About 541,632 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 495,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91M, up from 489,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 1.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 73,773 are held by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co. Chilton Inv Comm Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,022 shares. Moreover, Alley Llc has 2.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 28,207 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd accumulated 105,627 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 14,032 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 475,245 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Dallas invested 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt holds 872 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sfmg Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co reported 2,449 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

