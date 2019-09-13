Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Raised by First National Trust Co; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) as Market Valuation Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,754 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00 million, up from 31,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $386.05. About 352,056 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 124,047 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,767 shares to 155,989 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings.