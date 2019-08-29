Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Maintained by Northeast Investment Management; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered Its Stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by $507,305 as Market Valuation Rose

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 14,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $380.97. About 811,571 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 2,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $404.46. About 261,310 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares to 164,140 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hallmark Mgmt Inc has 6,388 shares. Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 4,970 shares. 3,042 are owned by South State. Doliver Advsrs LP owns 1,310 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 282,887 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 387 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc has 3,586 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt holds 5,580 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 867 shares. Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,149 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp accumulated 247,784 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Washington Communications accumulated 24,042 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 58,871 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares to 15,505 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 82.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 1,998 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 22,134 shares. Van Berkom And Assoc Inc invested 3.43% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 53,290 shares. Ww Investors reported 1.88M shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 8,351 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,637 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,054 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Johnson Counsel reported 2,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nancy Altobello Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MarketAxess: Caution May Be Warranted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Refinitiv to Redistribute MarketAxess’ Award-Winning Fixed Income Market Data Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.