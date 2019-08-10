Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Company; Renaissance Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by $653,016 as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 331.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 24,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 31,527 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A Spon Adr Reg (NSRGY) by 5,774 shares to 17,464 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Management Ltd holds 11,353 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth has 410 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 694 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Trust Co owns 2,144 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 292,155 shares. Caprock Inc holds 2,792 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Torray Lc invested in 5,715 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank owns 0.74% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 149,979 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 434 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd holds 1.9% or 8,731 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 14,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 27,185 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,533 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Heavy Earnings Week Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US Army Invests in Additional Q-53 Radars and Capabilities – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,665 are held by Old National Bancorporation In. Thomas White Interest Ltd invested in 0.23% or 4,631 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 2,311 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 1,184 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 7,213 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America has invested 5.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 59,359 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 815 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 1,381 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc reported 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mufg Americas has 8,811 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 2.82% or 34,221 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Com reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).