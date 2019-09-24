Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Held by Lincoln National Corp; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Has Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 110,371 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 55,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 244,534 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21M, up from 23,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $390.7. About 95,321 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 34,715 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 711,744 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Group. Parkside Bancorporation And invested in 0.07% or 626 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 670 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 471 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.88% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 439 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,290 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 3,353 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Management has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,096 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.2% or 3,188 shares in its portfolio. 1,250 are owned by Janney Management Ltd.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,398 shares to 183,274 shares, valued at $44.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,396 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.