Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Held by Horseman Capital Management Ltd; Gabalex Capital Management Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Has Cut by $6.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 18/04/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS FELL 5.2 PCT IN MARCH, LED BY NISSAN, FORD, FIAT CHRYSLER – ACEA; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Surprises on Sales, While Ford Beats: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR – PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDES 3 COMPANY PROPOSALS IN ADDITION TO ELECTION OF 14 DIRECTORS AND 4 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 22/05/2018 – IAC Group Honored by Ford Motor Company with World Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 02/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS N.A. RECALL FOR SELECT 2015-17 TRANSIT VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – Nissan, Ford, FCA lead European car sales decline

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stalling Ford Stock Cannot Afford a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Opinion: The Mother of All Recessions May Be Coming – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Going Electric Will Pay off Big Time for Ford Stock in the Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and Elon Musk expects to fly Starship soon â€” the rocket that will take humans to Mars – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Are You Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “D.C.-area CEO is Fortune’s most powerful U.S. woman in business – Washington Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.