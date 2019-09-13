Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Held by Chatham Capital Group Inc; Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Position in Dollar General (DG) by $540,810

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $157.84. About 438,625 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $386.02. About 242,187 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,529 are owned by Lumbard Kellner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chase Counsel accumulated 14,596 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 31,050 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co reported 738 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.55% or 12,413 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ajo Lp accumulated 3,542 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability reported 427 shares stake. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc has 1,046 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 13,796 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 562 shares. Hartline Inv reported 5,935 shares. Nbw Lc invested in 24,295 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $397.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,891 shares to 22,709 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

