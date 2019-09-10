Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Has Lifted by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; Brant Point Investment Management Cut Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position as Stock Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 27,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 50,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 78,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.32. About 286,533 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.47 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

