Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Has Lifted by Rnc Capital Management Llc; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position Upped by Williams Jones & Associates Llc

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 1,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 128,292 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.64M, up from 127,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,464 shares to 440,530 shares, valued at $49.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.26% or 3,557 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 479,572 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 6,909 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.25 million shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.71% or 5,274 shares. Etrade Capital Lc accumulated 19,825 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 64,123 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,000 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 1,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Williams Jones And Associates Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,216 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs holds 0.11% or 4,970 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 25,414 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

