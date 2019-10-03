Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Boosted by American Money Management Llc; As Danaos (DAC) Share Price Declined, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 4,995 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 523,393 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares to 54,256 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.55 million for 1.01 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

