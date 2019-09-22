Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Lifted Position by $662,112; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Stake

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.42M shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 1,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,846 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

