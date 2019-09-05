Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Decreased Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 860,626 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 791,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $144.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) CEO Peter Carlino on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sundial Launches Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

