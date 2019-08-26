Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Richard C Young & Company Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.39 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 31,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 56,898 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 25,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 97,269 shares to 623,046 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 19,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Grassi Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.37% or 30,905 shares. 3,077 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 12,592 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Webster Fincl Bank N A invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 994 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y owns 1,257 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 320 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 8,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 83,333 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 5,239 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.11% or 21,434 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 866 shares.

