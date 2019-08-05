Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Position by $386,595

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 836,256 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 28,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.57 million shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,011 shares to 92,864 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 37,181 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Company accumulated 970 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 6,472 are held by Eastern Savings Bank. 3,871 were reported by Mufg Americas. Moreover, Tctc Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Intl Grp Inc invested in 121,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,778 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 15,549 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 12,386 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 283 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 2,852 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,750 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89 million for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.07 million activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M.

