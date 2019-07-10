Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Keystone Financial Planning Inc; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Its Holding by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $371.85. About 129,964 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 340,408 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 341,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 7,469 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,330 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Management Ltd. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 1.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Bancorp Na reported 0.81% stake. 45,172 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. 1,724 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Baxter Bros owns 25,536 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dubuque State Bank And Trust holds 1.97% or 94,578 shares. Pitcairn owns 10,135 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

