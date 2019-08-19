Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Cypress Funds Llc; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $1.59 Million as Stock Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 13,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 296,550 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37 million, down from 310,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,356 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 14,772 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Utah Retirement reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stadion Money Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,295 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,274 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc accumulated 860 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 118,103 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,481 shares. Holderness Invests invested 0.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bb&T Corp reported 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.72% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,767 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.14 million shares. Boys Arnold And Company accumulated 1,229 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Presents At Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lockheed Martin Fell 12.8% in December – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Is My Favorite Defense Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31,506 shares to 891,316 shares, valued at $146.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 69,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).