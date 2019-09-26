Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Capital Advisors Inc; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $903,830

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 351.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,325 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84 million, up from 7,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $390.43. About 1.24 million shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 821,450 shares traded or 65.71% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 73,573 shares to 5,457 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,434 shares to 9,120 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).