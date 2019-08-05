Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Held by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 211,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69B, up from 958,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 34.49 million shares traded or 21.14% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $358.43. About 1.44 million shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lifeplan Grp has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,638 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 916,963 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 5,247 shares. Bouchey Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15,010 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 496,187 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.44M shares. Chem Bancorp holds 0.71% or 200,205 shares in its portfolio. 88,176 are held by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 477,431 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 31,222 shares. Horrell Capital accumulated 0.79% or 49,442 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.35% or 21,490 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp accumulated 1.14 million shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares to 500,692 shares, valued at $37.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,835 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 93 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,938 shares. Horseman Management owns 4,200 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.65% or 4,136 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 157,611 were reported by Asset Management One Communication Ltd. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 738 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.25% or 158,949 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt reported 6,818 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 27,564 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 129,441 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited holds 9,866 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Llc invested in 0.23% or 1.33M shares. Cypress Funds Llc holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 100,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 204,742 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M.