Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Held by Keystone Financial Planning Inc; Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $498,200

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $373.46. About 873,984 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

