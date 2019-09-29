Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Held by Capital Advisors Inc; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Incline Global Management Has Increased Stake

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 351.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,325 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84 million, up from 7,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares to 13,826 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 10,805 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 630,204 shares. Goelzer Invest Management reported 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc reported 240,143 shares. 22,310 are held by Bainco Interest. State Street Corp stated it has 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 845 were accumulated by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hendershot Invests has 616 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Verity Asset reported 7,372 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 514 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company has 5.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.63M shares. Logan Cap accumulated 23,539 shares. Endowment LP reported 1,220 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 4.65M shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.02M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intact Mgmt holds 0.28% or 21,400 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 582 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Llc accumulated 9,358 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y stated it has 1,057 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,080 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Llc reported 14,771 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd reported 5,452 shares stake. Ima Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited reported 16,451 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 82,753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.44% or 79,100 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

