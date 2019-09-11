Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Has Increased by Motco; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Raised Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 581,175 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Motco increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 6078.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,604 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $381.55. About 959,130 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares to 54,644 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,386 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated reported 28,367 shares. Cwm Lc owns 48,519 shares. Roosevelt Group has 1.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Old Point And Financial Services N A reported 9,627 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lp owns 30,442 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.23% or 274,804 shares. 1,101 are held by Triangle Secs Wealth Management. 26,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,372 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 253 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.31% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pure Financial Advsrs invested in 0.15% or 2,675 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 31,460 shares.

