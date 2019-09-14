Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Boosted by Chatham Capital Group Inc; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Market Value Rose, Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.99 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 145,214 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 30,693 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Cutter Communications Brokerage Inc reported 18,827 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 1,312 shares. Harbert Fund owns 5.17M shares or 25.49% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 32,652 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,103 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citigroup holds 11,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,290 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 86,668 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 746,268 shares to 904,867 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18,776 shares to 41,292 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karp Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 167,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners, New York-based fund reported 393,853 shares. Hartford Financial Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wms Prns Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 1,142 shares in its portfolio. 13,873 are held by North. Moreover, Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 85,808 are held by Welch Ltd Liability. 2,252 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lincoln National reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Motco holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,087 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.31% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bowen Hanes & Com stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).