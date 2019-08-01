Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Westpac Banking Has Boosted Its Position; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $3.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 11,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51B, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $366.05. About 380,078 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 62,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.13M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 480,596 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 11,148 shares. Stock Yards Bank And Tru Company reported 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Penobscot Mgmt Com Incorporated holds 0.51% or 8,045 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mgmt reported 26,768 shares. Advsr Ok reported 7,821 shares. Amer State Bank stated it has 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 219 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc holds 9,667 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Com owns 1,454 shares. Vigilant Mngmt, a Maine-based fund reported 243 shares. Maple invested in 3,549 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas, New York-based fund reported 1,614 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 78,597 shares to 20,338 shares, valued at $1.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 13,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,920 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Lockheed Martin: Dividend Increase In September, Share Buybacks And Increasing Military Budget Are Strong Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J holds 4,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 555,987 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Com has 11,051 shares. The Missouri-based Financial Corp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 59,624 shares. Moreover, Telemus Lc has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,304 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 138,538 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,129 shares. Cambridge Trust Com stated it has 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Com reported 7,000 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,275 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company reported 1.75% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,000 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).