Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Upped Its Position; Colonial Trust Advisors Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 117,047 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 893.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 1,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,391 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $383. About 785,265 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534 on Friday, August 9.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 14,883 shares to 1,347 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (GWX) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,475 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.