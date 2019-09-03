Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $967,324

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.9. About 40,329 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 47,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 44,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $364.91. About 17,741 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

