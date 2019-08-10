Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Stake; Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.43 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,981 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 23,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.10M shares stake. Spirit Of America Management owns 7,600 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company owns 42,166 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Assocs accumulated 0% or 457 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 98,088 shares. Voya Management Limited Co stated it has 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,191 shares stake. Daiwa Grp stated it has 15,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 583,500 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr reported 57,646 shares stake. Private Tru Na owns 8,648 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 355,339 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,837 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 16,903 shares in its portfolio.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,528 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 28,474 shares. Sageworth Tru has 175 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paragon Capital Management has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 1.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Allstate Corp invested in 0.17% or 20,697 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.27% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 33,537 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 10 has invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 744 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru holds 1,294 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Gp holds 16,336 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap reported 12,592 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 36,614 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,545 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.