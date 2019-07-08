Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Declined While Marathon Capital Management Increased Position by $958,170

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 202,249 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $369. About 145,802 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 332,094 shares stake. 249,046 are owned by Invesco Limited. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 377,599 shares. 440,821 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.06M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 42,588 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,879 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 17,369 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cibc Ww Markets owns 19,248 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund Advisors Lc stated it has 12.88 million shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 162,000 shares. Hightower Lta stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams, Targa unveil new NGL agreements, option for Mont Belvieu JV – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Elects New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares to 13,468 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,362 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 2,144 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited stated it has 2,583 shares. Wisconsin holds 1.68% or 6,270 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Llc owns 867 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc stated it has 8,480 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mgmt accumulated 1,771 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 78,757 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Choate has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Opus Investment Inc has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Illinois-based Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 65,917 shares. Guyasuta Advisors holds 6,465 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management stated it has 2,510 shares. Naples Limited Co holds 9,365 shares.