Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Position by $333,234; Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $793,350 as Market Valuation Declined

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,819 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $390.06. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 17,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 31,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 15.57M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “South Korean fighter jet patrols over islands disputed by Japan – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.31% or 43,452 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation has 2.87% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Indiana Tru & Invest Mngmt has 872 shares. Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited accumulated 912 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 98,988 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt stated it has 3.75% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 0.82% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.06% or 905 shares. 1,124 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management New York. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 891 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Trust owns 48,032 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Century Cos has 0.33% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Trustco National Bank N Y owns 1,057 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,373 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 2.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 14,771 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 21,626 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,640 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.08% or 2.12M shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 882,639 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 4,865 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group Inc has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bridges Invest Management Incorporated holds 43,433 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.27% or 5.42M shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0.83% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pension Service holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.69M shares. Beacon Financial Grp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 6,871 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,953 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Communication has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).