Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Upped Stake; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Position in Kadant (KAI) as Share Price Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 36,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 290,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 55,886 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 942,288 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7,629 shares to 294,903 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,324 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 1,326 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 1,945 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York invested in 11,450 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,938 are owned by Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd. Stewart Patten Com Ltd Liability Com reported 841 shares stake. 60,950 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 9,948 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 117,873 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 59,130 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 3,746 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,180 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blume Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation has invested 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 60,844 shares to 452 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 103,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.