Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $363,600; Oracle Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) by $78.46 Million as Shares Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 153,419 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $379.85. About 617,150 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.07 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,719 shares to 66,755 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).