Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder First American Bank Has Boosted Stake by $319,077; Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Its Position by $10.19 Million

First American Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 30,382 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $377.2. About 1.25M shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 586.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 135,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 159,038 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, up from 23,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $8.33 during the last trading session, reaching $208.15. About 665,983 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primecap by 276,623 shares to 513,979 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,548 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap (POAGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Incorporated holds 7,065 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Advisors has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs & Ca has 748 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 98,988 shares. 1,525 were reported by Bessemer Secs Limited Company. Allstate Corporation holds 0.15% or 23,522 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc holds 4,032 shares. Fort Washington Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cls Lc has 1,373 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Limited Company stated it has 17,258 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 32,805 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,310 were accumulated by Doliver L P. Roundview Capital Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Agf Invs has 73,072 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 159,038 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co invested 2.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 491 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp owns 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,158 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 55,980 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 21,199 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,421 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Co Ca accumulated 1,962 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 2,884 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 129,523 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,400 shares. 800 were reported by Css Ltd Liability Il.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.