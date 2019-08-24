Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Stake; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Avenir Has Trimmed by $932,580 Its Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,059 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 1,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of stock or 1,354 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 4,069 shares to 16,595 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 5,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,712 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,228 shares. Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,156 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Summit Strategies Inc has invested 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com owns 72,189 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,279 shares. Cambridge Invest invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,220 shares. 15,589 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Llc has invested 2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 1.16M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 22,826 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has 1.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,480 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.11M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.