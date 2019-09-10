Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $361,998 as Market Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 15,776 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 16,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $381.32. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,158 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11,279 are owned by Lipe Dalton. 74,488 are held by Hills Commercial Bank & Tru Com. Sound Shore Management Ct owns 1.24M shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 439,336 shares. Private Cap Advisors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 30,539 are held by Burke And Herbert National Bank And Com. Mackenzie invested in 1.28% or 4.49 million shares. Chilton Cap Limited Company holds 2.84% or 272,027 shares. 744,695 are held by Bridgeway Management. Cullinan Inc reported 269,289 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has 1.73 million shares. Associated Banc holds 3.97% or 583,924 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 205,361 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 311,700 shares stake. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Opus Inv reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Choate has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,270 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co holds 0.05% or 11,284 shares. Mcmillion Management holds 1.82% or 11,162 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.19% or 41,100 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited owns 31,360 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. 22,621 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Sigma Planning has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.14 million shares. Global invested 0.67% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rock Point Limited, Vermont-based fund reported 766 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 27,545 shares.