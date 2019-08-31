Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding Held by Perkins Capital Management Inc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 31,053 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,443 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Management Ltd holds 4,200 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,433 shares. Jump Trading Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,908 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.25% or 292,155 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 745 shares in its portfolio. 15 were reported by Paragon Limited Liability Corp. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,759 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp stated it has 1,028 shares. American Century Companies has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Monroe Bank Mi invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Limited Co (Wy) owns 0.59% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,467 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,560 shares. Waddell Reed Finance holds 687,149 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gru reported 41,273 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,253 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin receives $2.4B award; Fort Worth to see the most work – Dallas Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Wins $107.4M Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin’s THAAD System Successfully Demonstrates Remote Launcher Capability During Intercept Test – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for its Point-of-Care Multiplex Test for Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces 2019 Analyst and Investor Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.