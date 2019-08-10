Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 41,419 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43M for 87.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Descartes Reports Purchase Of STEPcom For $19.6M – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Sets Date to Announce Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nolan Transportation Group Increases Shipment Visibility Across North America with the Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed nabs $492M contract from U.S., Romania, Poland for mobile artillery – Washington Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atlas V rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 9,365 shares. Agf Incorporated reported 94,003 shares stake. 430,941 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Inc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parametrica Mngmt holds 0.58% or 911 shares in its portfolio. 25,484 are owned by Howe Rusling Inc. 14,978 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc holds 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,750 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc accumulated 150 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership invested in 100,000 shares. Consulate reported 0.42% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,926 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 15,776 shares. 1,596 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,281 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).