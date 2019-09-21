Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $78.32 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 340,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 497,529 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.49M, down from 838,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 511 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,773 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 12,919 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 2,064 are owned by Pure Financial. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 14,596 shares or 2.7% of the stock. 150 are held by Blume Mngmt. Vision Cap stated it has 16,133 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,000 shares stake. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 150,657 shares. Old National Bank In invested 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greystone Managed Invs stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 841 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Company. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.54M shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $336.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 362,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.