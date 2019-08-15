Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $6.97 Million; Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 104,376 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 202.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 23,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 34,712 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 11,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $369.41. About 178,319 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $933.43M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Virginia-based Yorktown And Research has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com reported 2,253 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 1,952 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 18,877 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moody Bank Division has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Thornburg Investment Inc invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Panagora Asset Inc reported 6,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,749 are owned by Ativo Cap Lc. American Money Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.83% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 10,955 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,810 shares. Oakmont Corp has invested 10.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 8,731 are held by Bontempo Ohly Limited Liability.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,834 shares to 82,834 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 17,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,216 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.