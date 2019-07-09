Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Gateway Advisory Decreased Its Aes (AES) Holding by $380,592; Stock Price Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.36M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 21,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $369.18. About 641,128 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 34,712 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.68% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 81,326 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 535 shares. Horseman Capital holds 0.43% or 4,200 shares. Blue Edge Limited Company reported 2,873 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,109 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust accumulated 46,967 shares. Martin Currie Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,060 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 344,268 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,493 shares. Eaton Vance has 196,140 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,000 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Co owns 4,894 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,454 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 13,372 shares to 51,484 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fit For Success: Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Encapsulated and Prepared for Launch – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SpaceX Sues the Government Over $2 Billion In Rocket Contracts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 4.10 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.09% or 151,560 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.21 million shares. Investors stated it has 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 33,399 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Johnson Grp has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 148,423 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3,200 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 6,676 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 9.67M shares. Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 87,702 shares. First Co accumulated 85,678 shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.