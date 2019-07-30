Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Its Position by $798,000 as Share Price Rose; Avenir Has Upped Its Holding in Markel (MKL) by $876,480

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,793 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 12,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $368.98. About 43,025 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1109.45. About 525 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Management Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Bb&T Securities Ltd has 2,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 14,875 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.17% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited holds 12,495 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cordasco Ntwk invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 392 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 663 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 90,804 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.1% or 765 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 0.07% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 17,268 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 847 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $73.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. $193,756 worth of stock was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, May 13 Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares to 66,755 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.52 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 10,578 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 204,742 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 830 shares. Cornerstone Prns reported 900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.29% or 264,549 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0% stake. Hartford Finance Incorporated invested in 219 shares. 969 were reported by Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Dallas Securities Inc invested 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,908 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt reported 3,189 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 4,371 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prelude Capital Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 994 shares.