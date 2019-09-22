Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Adirondack Trust Co Increased Its Holding by $377,883; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Boosted Holding by $458,676

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.86 million shares traded or 72.36% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 252,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, up from 244,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Grp Inc has 1.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,622 shares. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 322,650 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Park Circle Com holds 2.07% or 55,500 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 200,027 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc accumulated 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 89,272 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 648,321 shares. Farmers Bank holds 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 45,524 shares. Wright Invsts owns 85,934 shares. Fort LP reported 51,928 shares stake. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 19,755 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 24.16 million shares. Capital Ww Investors invested in 0.03% or 2.16M shares. Lifeplan Grp reported 2,586 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com owns 33,739 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 7,771 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.22 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.06% or 433 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 244,898 shares. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 5,201 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Keystone Planning Inc holds 3,668 shares. Cambridge Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 694 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Webster Bank N A holds 556 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 61,332 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Biondo Inv Ltd reported 18,224 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings.