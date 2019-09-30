Lockheed Martin (LMT) Analysts See $5.03 EPS; Wunderlich Securities Has Cut B. Riley Wealth Management (MSFT) Holding

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report $5.03 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 2.14% from last quarter’s $5.14 EPS. LMT’s profit would be $1.42B giving it 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS is correct. After having $5.00 EPS previously, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s analysts see 0.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MSFT) stake by 4.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 3,803 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 74,682 shares with $10.01 million value, down from 78,485 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. 1,354 shares valued at $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -0.70% below currents $387.87 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Nears Multi-Billion-Dollar Weapons Sale to Poland – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.53 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

