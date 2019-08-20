Lockheed Martin (LH) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Raised Holding; Ballentine Partners Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $907,018

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 3.10 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LH) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 47,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.7. About 168,032 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,175 shares to 155,994 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&R reported 25 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0% or 14,048 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Needham Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 2.16% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 608 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,567 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 2.51% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 222,610 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 27 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hsbc Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 112,582 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.32% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 1,960 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brandes Invest Partners Limited Partnership reported 406,103 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 15,044 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,179 shares to 156,637 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 82,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,340 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

