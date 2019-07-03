Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Upped American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $4.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Iconiq Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 37,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.05M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Company Inc reported 0.71% stake. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 76,800 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 102,021 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Credit Agricole S A reported 180 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 1.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Egerton (Uk) Llp has 7.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.8% or 740,257 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 50,294 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 4,650 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 5,066 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,801 shares. Moneta Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 12,635 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fin Advisers Llc reported 198,232 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,639 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 59,200 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $178.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06 million were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 70,573 shares. Mcdaniel Terry accumulated 1.68% or 51,554 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com accumulated 51,224 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 46,631 shares. Argentiere Ag reported 18,298 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes reported 269,583 shares. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 0% or 80,520 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 719,027 shares. Gruss And holds 36,450 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,462 shares. Northeast Management stated it has 262,829 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated owns 14,378 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 37,984 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

