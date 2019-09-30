Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Position by $3.41 Million; Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Raised Stake by $417,571 as Shares Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18,725 shares to 24,975 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 602,864 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. St Germain D J owns 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,069 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eastern Retail Bank stated it has 25,563 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 58,905 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 6,788 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt holds 66,568 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Stralem has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,505 shares. 10 holds 2.61% or 33,045 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset holds 1.51% or 196,516 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mgmt Company has 6,380 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Svcs has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,504 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc accumulated 0.17% or 33,708 shares. Colony Gp Lc stated it has 72,654 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 3,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office invested in 4,755 shares. Art Lc has invested 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 46,047 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 226,740 shares. Johnson Gp holds 12,851 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co reported 127,303 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,087 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 420,000 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc holds 9,583 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Lc stated it has 44,183 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.13% or 23,356 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,261 shares to 151,467 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,289 shares, and cut its stake in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).