Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Trimmed By $3.41 Million Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake; Fil LTD Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 43.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 12,360 shares with $4.50 million value, down from 21,760 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $215.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $382.27. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Fil Ltd decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 33.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 1.31M shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Fil Ltd holds 2.59M shares with $147.97 million value, down from 3.90M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $246.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Virginia Va holds 70,556 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.38 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 10.93M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17,274 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Company. Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 11,365 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.44M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 422,575 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smithfield accumulated 37,942 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.68M shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 47.67 million were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 26,890 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Bowen Hanes reported 62,280 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 164,516 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 302,156 shares to 1.19 million valued at $46.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 56,674 shares and now owns 73,670 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.02 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) stake by 94,700 shares to 251,389 valued at $20.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) stake by 81,400 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

