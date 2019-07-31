Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Increased as Share Value Rose; Eam Investors Lifted America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Stake by $1.58 Million

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 22,606 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 1.47M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 130 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Morgan Stanley 2006-HE1; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.2% of Electro Scientific; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “America’s Car-Mart: Making The Best Of A Bad Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealerships Nasdaq:CRMT – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest holds 20,935 shares. Victory accumulated 0% or 3,507 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 33,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc stated it has 423 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 92,659 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 61,149 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 25,425 shares in its portfolio. 12,562 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 23,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) by 79,641 shares to 91,092 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. by 10,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 12,200 shares to 709,580 shares, valued at $80.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,121 shares. Strs Ohio reported 711,333 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Becker Capital has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 31,400 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, a California-based fund reported 8.04M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 72,923 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.71M shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc has 134,415 shares. 18,535 are owned by American Century Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 252,648 shares. Beacon reported 350 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 40,700 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).