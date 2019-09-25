Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Stake in Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Has Upped by $515,700; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $366,265

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 3.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 38,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 53,214 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX)

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. 1,790 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fast-growing McKinney bank to close 12 branches as part of consolidation plan – Dallas Business Journal” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Acquire Integrity Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Ltd Partnership owns 41,240 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 4,003 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 32,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,236 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 4,539 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,398 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 41,466 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0.05% or 80,496 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 2.61M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 14,500 are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Nebraska-based Cls Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund by 1.23 million shares to 268,400 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 845,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,766 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.